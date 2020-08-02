First weekend in Wisconsin following state-wide mask mandate

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KCRG) -

On Sunday, Wisconsin entered day two of a state-wide mask mandate issued by Governor Tony Evers. Just outside downtown Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin Jim Fox sold his fresh produce at a road-side stand.

“Most of the people that are coming this weekend are wearing masks,” Fox said.

Fox said he wasn’t wearing one because the rule doesn’t require mask use outdoors. He said he wears one while out shopping, but only because they are required.

“In Iowa you know, the Governor thinks we can do our own thing, we are smart enough to take care of ourselves. Over here this Governor I don’t think it’s that way,” Fox said.

He said tries to socially distance while out, but to him, a mask mandate infringes on people’s rights.

“I think they should be able to do what they want to do, you know. It’s just one of those things where we have freedom here in the United States or at least we used to and they are taking that away from us,” he said.

Some businesses up and down Blackhawk Avenue make is clear that masks are required to enter. Something that makes Marilee Peters, who was visiting Wisconsin from Marion, feel safe.

“I think a mask mandate is good everywhere, I think it should be everywhere. Anything we can do to protect other people, protect other ourselves, I think should be done,” she said.

Not following the mandate could result in a fine up to $200 dollars. The Prairie du Chien police chief said in a Facebook post that although he supports wearing a mask, his department won’t enforce the rule.

“…they’ve got more important things they need to take care of than watching people mask,” Peters said. “I think it’s just something that as long as the mandate is there, hopefully people are following it and maybe you feel more inclined to speak up and say hey, it’s mandated can you please put on a mask.”

Governor Terry Evers’ office says rates of COVID-19 have significantly increased in Wisconsin and that wearing face coverings is the simplest way to slow the spread of the virus.

