Cooler, with a few showers and storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A day of transition is taking place in eastern Iowa today, with a few showers and storms possible in the wake of a cold front that moved through early this morning.

This is, in part, due to a cooler air mass moving in, which will limit our highs to the 70s today. Parts of the northwest zone may miss out on this activity entirely, and it’s still not anything near a guarantee for the rest of us due to the scattered nature of the showers.

Things dry out for the first part of the upcoming work week, with low humidity values and below normal temperatures. Lows reach the low 50s at times, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A return to warmer weather looks more likely toward the weekend, along with a return to more moisture. This sets up a chance for showers and storms at times from Thursday through Saturday, but, at this point, the chances do not seem that great. Expect highs in the 80s by next weekend.

