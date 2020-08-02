Below-average temperatures this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few isolated showers are possible through the evening, but many areas will be staying dry. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Below-average temperatures will be the story heading into this week. Highs will be in the low 70s on Monday with decreasing cloud cover.

Temperatures slow rise through the week into the mid to upper 70s, dew points will be staying in the 50s, so it will feel very comfortable outside. Scattered shower and storm chances return by the end of the week.

