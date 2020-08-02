Advertisement

Approval of Gov. Reynolds handling of coronavirus worst in nation, survey finds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference on the state's guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference on the state's guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A tracking poll from a multi-university consortium shows that the approval rating of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ handling of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic is the lowest in the United States.

The COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Police Preferences Across States, a survey taken monthly in all 50 states, showed that the approval rate of Reynolds in regards to the pandemic has fallen from 52% in late April to 28% in late July. That is the lowest of any state, with the next lowest being Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey at 30%.

The survey for Iowa’s respondents carries a margin of error of +/- 6%.

On average, state governors have higher approval ratings than those for President Donald Trump. Governors average a 51% approval, while Trump’s handling of the pandemic is only approved by 32% nationwide. Reynolds joins the governors of Arizona, Georgia, and Missouri in having lower approval ratings for pandemic handling than the president, with 29% of Iowans approving of Trump’s job at it so far.

The consortium consists of researchers from Northwestern University, Northeastern University, Harvard’s medical school and Kennedy School-Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, and Rutgers University. The scientific survey was conducted by PureSpectrum online using 19,052 persons across the county, then weighted for various factors to get a representative sample. More information can be found on the group’s website.

