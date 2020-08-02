Advertisement

A few showers or isolated storms today

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front has moved through, which is bringing in cooler and, eventually, drier air to our region. However, we will still need to get past the chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon.

The activity today will be scattered, so not everyone will experience rainfall. Those that do can expect relatively light amounts, perhaps a tenth of an inch or two. Temperatures today will already be on the cool side, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

The first half of the week continues that cool trend, before a warming trend comes roaring back later this week. More showers and storms are possible to wrap the work week.

Copyright 2020 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler, with a few showers and storms possible

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
A day of transition is taking place in eastern Iowa today, with a few showers and storms possible in the wake of a cold front that moved through early this morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
A few showers and storms with cooler temperatures.

Forecast

Scattered rain and storms move through Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a nice evening ahead across the area. Temperatures stay in the 70s through 8-9 p.m. tonight and then fall into the low 60s overnight. We will stay dry through the evening, but a few scattered showers and storms could push in late tonight.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms move in Sunday.

Latest News

Weather Water Cooler

July 2020 climate review

Updated: 17 hours ago
Overall July was a warm month and dry in many locations. Half of our monthly rain in Cedar Rapids cames from one system on July 9th.

Forecast

A really exceptional set of weather conditions to start off August

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
As opposed to the oppressive heat we saw last weekend at this time, this weekend will be a walk in the park.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT
A good deal of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT

Forecast

A nice one today, look for showers by Sunday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day with highs into the lower 80s.