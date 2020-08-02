A few showers or isolated storms today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front has moved through, which is bringing in cooler and, eventually, drier air to our region. However, we will still need to get past the chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon.

The activity today will be scattered, so not everyone will experience rainfall. Those that do can expect relatively light amounts, perhaps a tenth of an inch or two. Temperatures today will already be on the cool side, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

The first half of the week continues that cool trend, before a warming trend comes roaring back later this week. More showers and storms are possible to wrap the work week.

