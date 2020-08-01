Williamsburg loses nail-biter to Albia in 3A championship

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - After knocking off three-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption in the semi-finals, Williamsburg hoped its Cinderella run would continue in the 3A championship against No. 1 seed Albia. However, the Raiders lost a heartbreaker, 1-0.

The lone run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning from Albia’s Jena Lawrence, who hit a solo home run to center field. Lawrence did the rest on the mound pitching a complete game, giving up just three hits and striking out three batters. Williamsburg had the tying run on third in the top of the seventh inning, but Lawrence recorded a strikeout and a liner to right field to end the game.

