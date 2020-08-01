Advertisement

Volunteer at Dubuque County 4-H swine show tests positive for COVID-19

(KEVN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A person who was volunteering at a recent 4-H event in Dubuque County has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

The Dubuque County Extension Office and Council said on Saturday that they learned of the case of COVID-19. The person involved was apparently not showing symptoms of the illness during the 4-H swine show, which was held on Monday, July 27. They later developed symptoms and got tested on July 31.

The organization said that the person did not have much contact with the public or children in 4-H. Other staff who may have had close contact with the person are being contacted and told to self-isolate.

Persons with concerns who were involved with, or attended, the show can contact the Dubuque County Extension Office or their healthcare provider with questions.

