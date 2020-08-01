Some eastern Iowans have issues activating Pandemic EBT cards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Families of children who receive free and reduced lunch during the school year are starting to get funding for the missed meals when schools closed.

The state was supposed to allocate the federal dollars in June but was delayed twice. However, some said it isn’t easy to get the Pandemic EBT card activated.

“It doesn’t do us any good if we can’t access the funds,” said Selma Brigham. “It’s frustrating for me.”

Brigham tried for hours at a time entering her PIN and calling the Iowa DHS to learn why her card wasn’t working. She lives on a fixed income and thought help was on the way when the state of Iowa allocated the federal dollars for families to use on food since schools have been closed due to COVID 19.

“When he was not in school any longer we noticed a dramatic increase in our bill,” she said.

The state said people can start expecting aid in the upcoming days. Selma finally got her card activated after KCRG TV9 called the state; however, the state said more than 3000 students with last names that started with an “A” got duplicate cards and only one worked.

“We are among the luckiest people in the world that we do have flexibility in our income,” said Brigham. “I was thinking about all those people who don’t have flexibility in their incomes and maybe have more than one child or grandchild and depend on free lunches.”

