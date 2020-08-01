Advertisement

Sioux City chief expects body cams to be approved

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City police officers could be wearing body cameras by the end of the year. Police Chief Rex Mueller says the city council will be asked Monday to approve spending $260,000 for 120 body cameras.

Mayor Bob Scott said he would be shocked if the proposal doesn’t pass unanimously.

Mueller said after training, officers could be wearing the cameras late this year. Purchasing cameras is voluntary for Iowa law enforcement agencies, Sioux City has been considering them for several years but Mueller said the financing was never available because of other city priorities. 

