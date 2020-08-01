Scattered rain and storms move through Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice evening ahead across the area. Temperatures stay in the 70s through 8-9 p.m. tonight and then fall into the low 60s overnight. We will stay dry through the evening, but a few scattered showers and storms could push in late tonight.

We will keep though chances throughout the day on Sunday. Activity will be very scattered and not everyone will see rain tomorrow. If you do see rain, unfortunately, we also aren’t expecting much to accumulate due that most of the rain will be fairly light and short-lived. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s.

Some showers could linger into Monday morning, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the low 70s. Dew points will fall into the 50s heading towards the beginning of the week, so it will be very comfortable weather to get outside.

Dry conditions move in as high pressure takes over through Thursday. Highs slowly rise into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week. Rain chances return by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.