Advertisement

Pair of Behrends home runs lead Clarksville to 1A state title

Clarksville won its first state title in program history after beating Collins-Maxwell, 2-0.
Clarksville won its first state title in program history after beating Collins-Maxwell, 2-0.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Clarksville had one loss last year, which happened to be against Collins-Maxwell in the state championship game. On Friday, both teams met up again for a rematch, this time Clarksville returned the favor winning 2-0.

Both runs came at the bat of Cheyenne Behrends. She hit her first solo home run to center field in the fourth inning and her second came in the sixth inning.

This is Clarksville’s first state title in program history.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Williamsburg loses nail-biter to Albia in 3A championship

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Williamsburg lost to Albia in the Class 3A championship game, 1-0.

Sports

Ogden’s Loecker shuts down North Linn in title game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Christensen
North Linn fell to Ogden in the Class 2A championship game, 6-1.

Local

Iowa fan creates virtual Iowa Wave Facebook page

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Fans post a video or picture of themselves doing the Iowa Wave every Saturday at 1 p.m.

Sports

Marion falls to Norwalk 10-0, ends season in state semifinal round for second-consecutive year

Updated: 8 hours ago
With the win, Norwalk advances to the state championship while the Indians close their season at 11-11, making it to the state semifinal for the second-straight season.

Latest News

Sports

Marion falls to Norwalk in state semis, ends season 11-11

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

Kennedy claims 5A state title with victory over Fort Dodge

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Kennedy claims 5A state title over Fort Dodge

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Kennedy won its first state softball title after beating Fort Dodge, 5-1.

Sports

No spitting, no handshakes guidance for Iowa High School football

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
|
By Adam Carros
No spitting, no post-game handshake and no mask requirements are among the list of recommendations the Iowa High School Athletic Association released for high school football to begin next month.

Sports

Clarksville pitches shutout against Lisbon

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:18 AM CDT

Sports

Williamsburg upsets 3-time defending champion Davenport Assumption

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:13 AM CDT