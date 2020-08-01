Pair of Behrends home runs lead Clarksville to 1A state title

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Clarksville had one loss last year, which happened to be against Collins-Maxwell in the state championship game. On Friday, both teams met up again for a rematch, this time Clarksville returned the favor winning 2-0.

Both runs came at the bat of Cheyenne Behrends. She hit her first solo home run to center field in the fourth inning and her second came in the sixth inning.

This is Clarksville’s first state title in program history.

