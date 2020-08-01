Advertisement

One hurt in morning crash involving semi, SUV in Linn County

(Pexels / MGN)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hospitalized following the second crash in several hours’ time at a busy highway intersection in Linn County.

At around 6:38 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were sent to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Iowa Highway 100 and U.S. Highway 151/Iowa Highway 13. The report said that it involved a semi-truck and a sport-utility vehicle.

Deputies believe that the semi was northbound on Highway 13, following closely behind the northbound-traveling SUV. The truck was unable to slow down in time while carrying a heavy load, colliding with the SUV.

Two people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash. One of them reported pain and was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Nobody else was hurt. All three people involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was cited for following too closely.

Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire and Rescue, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

