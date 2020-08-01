Ogden’s Loecker shuts down North Linn in title game

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn entered the state tournament as the only remaining unbeaten team. Unfortunately, the Lynx suffered their first loss of the season in the Class 2A championship game falling 6-1 to Ogden.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the fourth inning, including RBI doubles from Faith Mohr and future Iowa Hawkeye Denali Loecker. Loecker later added a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.