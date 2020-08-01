Advertisement

Marion BLM group protests for other minority groups

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, protestors gathered in Marion Square Park in downtown Marion to not just fight for black lives, but to focus on black trans lives.

A few dozen people chanted and shared stories of times when they felt like they were treated unfairly at school, at work, and around their communities.

The hope was to fight for equality for people of color as well as people of color who fall into other minority groups.

“They have to deal with the oppression of being black and on top of that being trans,” said one of the event organizers Lola Drahos.

Drahos said they would be holding more protests in the future with the hope of bringing more people out to support. The Marion Black Lives Matter group also announced another protest in Marion in early September.

