Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident

By Christopher Cervantes
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Linn County, Iowa (KCRG) - A Solon man had to be airlifted to the University of Iowa’s Hospital and Clinics after an accident late Firday night.

It happened at Highway 100 and Highway 13.

46-year old Mark Meyer was driving east on his motorcycle near Highway 13 when he lost control and went down on the pavement.

The Linn County Sheriff’s office says he has life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

