Justice Department schedules 2 additional federal executions

FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., is shown. The Justice Department scheduled two additional federal executions on Friday, July 31, an announcement that comes weeks after it fought off last-minute legal challenges and successfully resumed federal executions following a 17-year pause. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., is shown. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has scheduled two additional federal executions weeks after it fought off last-minute legal challenges and successfully resumed federal executions following a 17-year pause.

The executions of Christopher Andre Vialva and William Emmett LeCroy were announced on Friday. They are both scheduled to be carried out in late September. Two other executions were previously set for August.

Vialva was convicted of kidnapping and killing of an Iowa couple at Fort Hood in Texas in 1999. LeCroy was convicted of raping and killing 30-year-old nurse Joann Lee Tiesler in her Georgia home and then stealing her car

