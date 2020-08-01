July 2020 climate review

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall July was a warm month and dry in many locations. Half of our monthly rain in Cedar Rapids cames from one system on July 9th.

Rainfall amounts for July 2020 (KCRG)

Cedar Rapids:

Warmest high: 90° on the 8th and 26th

Coldest low: 57° on the 28th

Average high: 84.2°

Average Low: 65.2°

Rainfall: 4.49″, 0.03″ above normal

Iowa City:

Warmest high: 94° on the 26th

Coldest low: 61° on the 28th

Average high: 86.8°

Average Low: 67.5°

Rainfall: 2.86″, 2.09″ below normal

Dubuque:

Warmest high: 92° on the 7th

Coldest low: 55° on the 23rd

Average high: 84.9°

Average Low: 65.1°

Rainfall: 3.57″, 0.74″ below normal

Waterloo:

Warmest high: 95° on the 8th

Coldest low: 56° on the 16th

Average high: 88.1°

Average Low: 66.7°

Rainfall: 3.05″, 1.86 below normal

July 2020 high temperatures (KCRG)

Looking ahead to August, the average high on the first of the month is 83 degrees and by August 31st the average high is 80 degrees. Average lows at the beginning of the month are in the low 60s and by the end in the upper 50s. Rainfall totals average at around 4.48″.

Averages for the month of August (KCRG)

