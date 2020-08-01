Advertisement

July 2020 climate review

July 2020 temperature and rainfall roundup
July 202 temperature and rainfall roundup(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall July was a warm month and dry in many locations. Half of our monthly rain in Cedar Rapids cames from one system on July 9th.

Rainfall amounts for July 2020
Rainfall amounts for July 2020(KCRG)

Cedar Rapids:

  • Warmest high: 90° on the 8th and 26th
  • Coldest low: 57° on the 28th
  • Average high: 84.2°
  • Average Low: 65.2°
  • Rainfall: 4.49″, 0.03″ above normal

Iowa City:

  • Warmest high: 94° on the 26th
  • Coldest low: 61° on the 28th
  • Average high: 86.8°
  • Average Low: 67.5°
  • Rainfall: 2.86″, 2.09″ below normal

Dubuque:

  • Warmest high: 92° on the 7th
  • Coldest low: 55° on the 23rd
  • Average high: 84.9°
  • Average Low: 65.1°
  • Rainfall: 3.57″, 0.74″ below normal

Waterloo:

  • Warmest high: 95° on the 8th
  • Coldest low: 56° on the 16th
  • Average high: 88.1°
  • Average Low: 66.7°
  • Rainfall: 3.05″, 1.86 below normal
July 2020 high temperatures
July 2020 high temperatures(KCRG)

Looking ahead to August, the average high on the first of the month is 83 degrees and by August 31st the average high is 80 degrees. Average lows at the beginning of the month are in the low 60s and by the end in the upper 50s. Rainfall totals average at around 4.48″.

Averages for the month of August
Averages for the month of August(KCRG)

