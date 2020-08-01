Hospitalization numbers see increase along with deaths, cases of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Following three straight days of net decreases in patients hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, statistics showed an increase during the 24 hours before Saturday morning, state officials said, along with additional cases and deaths from the disease.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 461 cases of COVID-19 since Friday morning, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 44,936. 32,805 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 302.

Seven more deaths were reported by the state over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 872.

242 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of 14 since Friday morning. 77 of those patients were in intensive care units, a net increase of 6. 35 patients are on ventilators, a net increase six during the last 24 hours. 36 new patients entered the hospital during the reporting period, slightly more than the previous reporting period’s 31.

4,925 tests were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. The positive test rate during that reporting period was 9.4%. The total number of tests conducted since the pandemic began is 480,423.

