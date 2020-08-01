Advertisement

Hospitalization numbers see increase along with deaths, cases of COVID-19

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Following three straight days of net decreases in patients hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, statistics showed an increase during the 24 hours before Saturday morning, state officials said, along with additional cases and deaths from the disease.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 461 cases of COVID-19 since Friday morning, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 44,936. 32,805 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 302.

Seven more deaths were reported by the state over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 872.

242 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of 14 since Friday morning. 77 of those patients were in intensive care units, a net increase of 6. 35 patients are on ventilators, a net increase six during the last 24 hours. 36 new patients entered the hospital during the reporting period, slightly more than the previous reporting period’s 31.

4,925 tests were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. The positive test rate during that reporting period was 9.4%. The total number of tests conducted since the pandemic began is 480,423.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man airlifted to hospital after Linn County motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christopher Cervantes
A Solon man had to be airlifted to the University of Iowa's Hospital and Clinics after an accident late Friday night.

Local

Some eastern Iowans have issues activating Pandemic EBT cards

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Some people are having issues with Pandemic EBT cards

Local

Marion BLM group protests for other minority groups

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Marion BLM group protests for other minority groups

News

CR school district officials detail “Return to Learn” options, substitute teacher to offer homeschooling

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Cedar Rapids Community School District families and staff now have a very specific look at what their choices will be as they return to the classroom next month.

Latest News

Local

Iowa fan creates virtual Iowa Wave Facebook page

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Fans post a video or picture of themselves doing the Iowa Wave every Saturday at 1 p.m.

Local

Part-time employee at Dan & Debbie’s Creamery tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Dan & Debbie’s Creamery announced in a Facebook post Friday that one of their part-time employees tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Making masks mandatory in Iowa City

Updated: 17 hours ago
It's been ten days since the mayor in Iowa City required everyone in the city to wear face coverings if they can't socially distance.

News

Working towards election security

Updated: 17 hours ago
Iowa's Secretary of State is working with security experts to prepare for the 2020 elections.

News

Bringing art to Grinnell

Updated: 17 hours ago
Earlier this week, we heard about a few of the buildings that will catch your eye in Our Town Grinnell.

Local

White House Task Force names Dubuque a Red Zone

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The designation, which is the highest given, is a federal recommendation to close bars, gyms and restrict eating inside at restaurants.