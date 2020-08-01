Advertisement

Egg bites a good alternative for breakfast on-the-go

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Experts agree breakfast is an important, healthy way to start your day, but not everyone has the time to sit down and eat. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has an idea for a quick, on the go meal.

Although 50% of all Americans skip breakfast, taking the time to eat even something small can lead to a more positive attitude, increased productivity, better memory, improved strength, endurance, and problem-solving. Breakfast has also been shown to aid in weight management by curbing your hunger and kick-starting your metabolism.  

Similarly, children who eat breakfast have higher attendance rates in school, decreased tardiness, increased concentration, increased problem-solving skills and improved muscle coordination. If your child tends to skip breakfast, he/she may be missing vital nutrients needed for growth.

Sometimes you just need a fast-food breakfast, but ideally not the kind you get from a drive-thru. The kind that is ready when you are, no assembly required: say “Hello!” to ready-to-go egg bites.

Sous Vide Egg Bites

What is sous vide? Sous vide translates to “under vacuum” and is a cooking method in which vacuum-sealed food is cooked a temperature-controlled water bath. It’s a gentle, slow, and low cooking method that keeps food away from direct heat (unlike a slow cooker where food meets direct heat). This results in a smother, more consistent texture.

Pre-made egg bites are a great option to have on hand for especially hectic weeks when you need a fast-food without the drive-thru. Since these don’t contain very carbohydrates and no fiber, make sure you’re pairing your egg bites with whole wheat toast or fruit.

If you want to make your own, you can make egg bites for a fraction of the price without any fancy equipment. Mini egg muffins can be made in the oven or in an instant pot for about 0.25 cents per muffin!

Email Whitney with questions here.

