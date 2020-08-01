Advertisement

Don Bosco rallies in the sixth, takes down Newman Catholic for first state championship since 1978

By Michael OBrien
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Finding themselves down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Don Bosco Dons had to rely on the bottom of their batting order to come through. That’s exactly what happened as the Dons took down the three-time defending champion Newman Catholic Knights 3-2 to win their first state championship since 1978.

“We’re a team where once we get momentum going forward, its hard to stop us,” said starting pitcher Mack Ortner.

Sitting with a 1-2 count, runner, and two outs, Cedric Yoder connected on a deep line-drive to right field off of Newman Catholic relief pitcher Max Burt. The base hit scored Mason Denton, who led the inning off with a double, to tie the game at 2-2.

“I was just looking for my pitch,” Yoder said after the game. “That last fastball down the middle, I just saw it and smoked it, nothing else to it.”

The next batter was Charlie Hogan, who fell into a 0-2 count but then got the fastball over the plate he was looking for and drove it down the left field line.

“Right when I saw it go right over the base I was jumping up and down,” Hogan said. “My heart was full for my team.”

Senior Easton Larson came in for relief in the fifth inning and closed the game in quick fashion. The final out came as Max Burt hit a towering pop fly in the infield that fell right into Larson’s glove, giving the Dons their first win in decades.

“That was a really high pop up,” said Don Bosco head coach Joel Schares. “So yeah, I was a little nervous to be honest.”

Reflecting after the gane, Schares said he was grateful that the team had the opportunity to play this season.

“We were really thankful that we ended up getting a season and then to go on the run we did, to play Newman in the state championship game,” Schares said. “Its a team we have a ton of respect for, I personally do, and then to beat them in the fashion we beat them is really special.”

