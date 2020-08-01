Advertisement

Coralville apartment fire causes damage, man escapes unit safely

fire
fire(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nobody was hurt in a fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to an apartment building in Coralville, according to fire department officials.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the Coralville Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 922 Boston Way. Multiple people were inside the complex at the time the fire started, but all were able to exit without injury. The man who was in the apartment where the fire started was asleep, according to firefighters, but was awoken by a neighbor who yelled inside his window.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about 10 minutes. Damage from flames was contained to the originating unit, but smoke damage was seen in the rest of the building. Officials estimated total damage at around $150,000.

Residents of the apartment were receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The Coralville Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Iowa City Fire Department, North Liberty Fire Department, and Mid-American Energy assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Egg bites a good alternative for breakfast on-the-go

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Experts agree breakfast is an important, healthy way to start your day, but not everyone has the time to sit down and eat.

News

Man suffers serious injuries in Highway 100 crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 1 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Fareway Dietitian: Ready-to-go egg bites

Updated: 1 hours ago
Experts agree breakfast is an important, healthy way to start your day, but not everyone has the time to sit down and eat.

Latest News

Local

Volunteer at Dubuque County 4-H swine show tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A person who was volunteering at a recent 4-H event in Dubuque County has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

Local

One hurt in morning crash involving semi, SUV in Linn County

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person was hospitalized following the second crash in several hours’ time at a busy highway intersection in Linn County.

Iowa

Hospitalization numbers see increase along with deaths, cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Following three straight days of net decreases in patients hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, statistics showed an increase during the 24 hours before Saturday morning.

Local

Man airlifted to hospital after Linn County motorcycle crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Christopher Cervantes
A Solon man had to be airlifted to the University of Iowa's Hospital and Clinics after an accident late Friday night.

Local

Some eastern Iowans have issues activating Pandemic EBT cards

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Some people are having issues with Pandemic EBT cards

Local

Marion BLM group protests for other minority groups

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Marion BLM group protests for other minority groups