Coralville apartment fire causes damage, man escapes unit safely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nobody was hurt in a fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to an apartment building in Coralville, according to fire department officials.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the Coralville Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 922 Boston Way. Multiple people were inside the complex at the time the fire started, but all were able to exit without injury. The man who was in the apartment where the fire started was asleep, according to firefighters, but was awoken by a neighbor who yelled inside his window.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about 10 minutes. Damage from flames was contained to the originating unit, but smoke damage was seen in the rest of the building. Officials estimated total damage at around $150,000.

Residents of the apartment were receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The Coralville Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Iowa City Fire Department, North Liberty Fire Department, and Mid-American Energy assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

