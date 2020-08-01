A really exceptional set of weather conditions to start off August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As opposed to the oppressive heat we saw last weekend at this time, this weekend will be a walk in the park.

Expect very pleasant mid-summer temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon with relatively comfortable humidity values and a light breeze.

The end of the weekend actually turns cooler, as a threat for showers and storms works its way into the picture late tonight into Sunday. Overall rainfall amounts will be relatively minor in most places, but cooler air is ushered in with it. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s on Sunday, with similar temperatures for much of the week.

Luckily, the week’s forecast comes with a good deal of sunshine, but those clear skies will allow overnight lows on Tuesday and Wednesday to drop into the lower 50s, with the risk of some upper 40s in favored cool spots.

Shower and storm chances return toward next weekend as we get back into the 80s.

