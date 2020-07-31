Xavier Catholic Schools’ Return to Learn plan allows families to choose fully online model

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier Catholic Schools of Cedar Rapids and Marion announced it will allow families to choose a fully online model as school resumes this fall.

That’s in addition to providing on-site learning and hybrid models.

The Return to Learn plan involves on-site learning every day for PK-8 for the following schools: All Saints Elementary, Holy Family School System, St. Joseph's School, St. Matthew's Elementary, St. Pius X Elementary, and Regis Middle School.

Grades 9-12 at Xavier High School will utilize a hybrid model in which students will be on-site for half the school day and online for rest of the school day. The school said it will divide grades 9-12 into two “cohort” groups that will rotate being on-site between a.m. and p.m.

School leaders said all schools will implement health and safety measures including requiring face masks, social distancing and increased sanitization efforts.

The option to choose a fully online model will be granted to families with children in any grade.

See the full Return to Learn plan here.

