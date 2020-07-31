Advertisement

White House Task Force names Dubuque a Red Zone

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The White House Coronavirus Task Force named Dubuque County a Red Zone for COVID-19.

The designation, which is the highest given, is a federal recommendation to close bars, gyms and restrict eating inside at restaurants. Although, at this point, the Governor’s office hasn’t rolled back on any reopenings in the county.

At the same time, schools are getting ready to welcome students back into the classroom. The school district does not have enough positive cases over the last 14 days to allow them to do classes online.

Cheryl Rusk, who is ready to reopen her cafe in Dubuque, said if the state did restrict people from eating inside it would have a negative effect on her business even though she has outdoor seating and fulfills delivery options.

She believes she can open safely for her employees and customers.

Stacy Schuster, who owns a dog grooming shop in Dubuque said she’s seen more customers from out of state since Iowa has reopened faster.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

