Waterloo Schools’ Return to Learn Plan includes required face masks/shields

Waterloo Community School District logo (Courtesy Image)
Waterloo Community School District logo (Courtesy Image)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Schools released their Return to Learn plan and that includes that all grades will be required to wear face masks or shields.

If parents choose for their children to attend in-person classes, all students will return five days a week for Kindergarten through 8th grade. They will have different start dates. Kindergarten, 1st and, 6th grade will return on August 24. Grades 2, 3, and 7 will return on August 27th. Children in grades 4, 5, and 8 will return on August 31st. Pre-K students will start school, as scheduled, on August 27th.

High School students will return on August 34th and will have a hybrid approach, half the time in person and half online. Students will be split up into two groups, Student Group A and Student Group B. The schedule will then be separated into two-week blocks with Week 1 being ABABA and Week 2 being BABAB.

Virtual instruction will be available for students K-12 if families are not comfortable sending their students(s) back to in-person learning. Parents will have register their children to be a part of the required continuous (online virtual) learning. The application will be available on its website from July 27 to August 10. Parents who do choose this option will have a Chromebook check out to then or an iPad if the student is in Kindergarten.

You can read the whole Return to Learn plan here.

