Advertisement

Trump faces rare rebuke from GOP for floating election delay

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing a rare rebuke from the Republican Party for floating the possibility of delaying the November election.

Republican officials from New Hampshire to Mississippi to Iowa quickly pushed back against Trump’s repeated suggestion on Thursday that it might be necessary to delay the November election because of the unfounded threat of voter fraud.

He is not allowed, anyway, to delay the election without congressional approval. But there has been little conservative opposition to Trump’s broader push to raise questions about the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election. And there was no indication that his latest bombshell has undermined his standing among the Republican elite.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident

Updated: 14 minutes ago
One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California, the Marines said early Friday.

National

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By DANICA COTA
The Bahamas is bracing as new Hurricane Isaias bears down en route toward the U.S. East Coast.

News

Coronavirus leaving haunted house events in jeopardy

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Coronavirus has the future of one Halloween tradition up in the air, haunted houses. Workers at Garrison’s Haunted are starting their preparation for the haunted house now. They said it’s hard to scare people from 6 feet away, but they will if they have to.

National Politics

Delayed election results? Maybe, but not because of fraud

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and WILL WEISSERT
A shift to mail voting is increasing the chances that Americans will not know the winner of November’s presidential race on election night. But that doesn’t mean the results will be flawed or fraudulent, as President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday.

Latest News

National

Dick’s Sporting Goods extends pandemic premium pay for workers

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The wages, 15% above ordinary pay, have been extended through the end of the year.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

California officer saves baby from choking

Updated: 1 hours ago
A California Highway Patrol officer saved a six-week-old baby from choking.

National

A California officer saved a six-week-old baby from choking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A California officer saved a six-week-old baby from choking.

News

Coronavirus pandemic leaves haunted house events in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coronavirus has the future of one Halloween tradition up in the air, haunted houses. Workers at Garrison’s Haunted are starting their preparation for the haunted house now. They said it’s hard to scare people from 6 feet away, but they will if they have to.

News

One hurt in Dubuque shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dubuque police officers responded to a call of a man who was shot in the leg in the 2300 block of Central Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Thursday.