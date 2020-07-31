St. Jude Catholic Church to hold abbreviated sweet corn festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers for the St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival Community Drive say the event will be shortened this year, but there will still be a chance for everyone to get some unshucked, uncooked corn.

In the past, the festival is usually held over a period of three days. However, this year’s event will be one day on Aug. 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While there will be a big focus on the corn, of course, there will be a chance to support the community. Everything starts around 7:30 in the morning with a mobile blood drive. They’ll also collect food, household cleaning supplies, and school supplies.

“This is the first time in 45 years we had to cancel, so that was really hard, but it was necessary for everyone involved,” said organizer Kathy Toczylowski. “We also wanted to step in and do something that would support the community because a lot of people are struggling right now. We wanted to be able to help.”

The sweet corn stand will open at 11 a.m. and will be cash only. Everything will be done in a drive-thru style.

“We’re trying to absolutely be safe and practicing the social distancing, said Pastor Fr. Mark Murphy. “But it’ll be good to see people come in and do our small part, all together to do something big, hopefully for the community.”

