Questions arise about ‘Field of Dreams’ game after Cardinals players test postive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The St. Louis Cardinals were to play in Milwaukee’s home opener Friday night but the game is off after two Cardinals’ players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals are self-isolating in hotel rooms in Milwaukee until further notice. This brings up a question and concern if the Cardinals will be playing on August 13th, in Dyersville, at the Field of Dreams movie site against the Chicago White Sox.

Originally, the New York Yankees were going to play the White Sox on August 13th but, with the travel restrictions for the 60-game baseball season, the Cardinals replaced the Yankees.

Crews are building the game field in the outfield of the movie site, with a temporary 8,000-seat stadium that, now, will be empty, if the game is still on for August 13th.

