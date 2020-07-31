Prairie du Chein Police won’t enforce mask mandate

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (KCRG) - The police chief for Prairie du Chien says his officers will not enforce the Governor’s mask mandate when it takes effect on Saturday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency Thursday, which included a requirement for everyone to wear a mask when not in a private residence, with some exceptions for things like swimming or children under 5.

That same day, Prairie du Chien Police Chief Kyle Teynor posted on Facebook that his department would not enforce that mandate, saying it should be up to the health department’s to enforce the public health order.

“PLEASE DO NOT call the Prairie du Chien Police Department,” Chief Teynor wrote. “Our Officers WILL NOT be responding to this type of complaint unless other circumstances require a law enforcement response.”

A few hours later, Chief Teynor made a second post to clarify his position supporting people wearing a mask, even including a picture of himself with a mask.

“For many, such as myself, it didn’t take a mandate to influence their decision-making,” he said.

Instead, Chief Treynor said his decision is focused on the role of checks and balances on enacting laws.

“If you have made a personal choice not to, I believe that a governor’s mandate through executive action is not the same as legislative action,” Chief Treynor said. “I can remember, to this day, Mr. S’s Civics class and his emphasis on the branches of government, what their roles are, and the crucial system of checks and balances.

The police chief also lamented the poor public discourse on the topic of masks and urged people to “be kind, folks”.

“(Facebook commenters) don’t just disagree, they believe that the path to make others agree with your perspective is through pressing keys harder on a keyboard and arming themselves with more divisive words... are these truly the best forces to accomplish this goal?” he asks.

