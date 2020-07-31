Advertisement

Part-time employee at Dan & Debbie’s Creamery tests positive for COVID-19

The outside of Dan and Debbie's Creamery in Ely on Saturday, July 18th, 2020.
The outside of Dan and Debbie's Creamery in Ely on Saturday, July 18th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dan & Debbie’s Creamery announced in a Facebook post Friday that one of their part-time employees tested positive for COVID-19.

They said, “This was the message we’ve been hoping to avoid since mid-March but we want to be transparent with you because the truth is, we are here today because of your support!”

They have identified employees that may have been in close contact with the person and have asked them to quarantine at home. The Facebook Post also stated that they have received guidance from local health and there is no evidence that there was any transmission of COVID-19 with food, so they will be continuing operations at this time.

