One hurt in Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -

Dubuque police said a shooting on Thursday night injured a man.

Officers responded to a call of a man shot in the leg on the 2300 block of Central Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said first responders took the victim to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, officers are still on the scene.

There are no arrests so far.

