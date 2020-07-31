One hurt in Dubuque shooting
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -
Dubuque police said a shooting on Thursday night injured a man.
Officers responded to a call of a man shot in the leg on the 2300 block of Central Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police said first responders took the victim to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
As of 2 a.m. Friday, officers are still on the scene.
There are no arrests so far.
