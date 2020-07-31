Advertisement

One hurt in Dubuque shooting

One person was killed over the weekend in Calhoun County.
One person was killed over the weekend in Calhoun County.(AP)
By Caitlin Harbach
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -

Dubuque police said a shooting on Thursday night injured a man.

Officers responded to a call of a man shot in the leg on the 2300 block of Central Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said first responders took the victim to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, officers are still on the scene.

There are no arrests so far.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci back on Capitol Hill as virus surge drives new fears

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds gives additional guidance for returning to schools this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday additional guidance for schools and parents as students and educators prepare to return to class this fall.

Local

Kernels look to recoup loses from COVID 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Kernels look to recoup loses from COVID 19

News

New regulations give bars and restaurants 3 strikes for social distancing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Starting this week, the State of Iowa is increasing its efforts to enforce social distancing in bars and restaurants.

Latest News

Local

Teen representing the Ronald McDonald House at steer show after being diagnosed with rare disorder last year

Updated: 8 hours ago
14-year-old Michael McDonough has had a passion for raising, breeding, and showing cattle since he was five years old. This year, he gets to put that on display at the state level.

Local

Dubuque’s Southwest Arterial expected to be completed by September

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
City officials had originally hoped the $160 million project would be ready by the first week of August. However, Bob Schiesl, Dubuque’s assistant city engineer, said they want to wait until it is 100 percent complete to open.

Local

10-year-old with underlying condition joins effort to get Iowans to “Mask Up”, doctors address mask misconceptions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
As part of the "Mask up Iowa" initiative, the Governor is encouraging Iowans to wear face masks in public. One 10-year-old from Ely, who has an underlying health condition, joined the effort and is now encouraging others to do the same.

News

Southwest Arterial opening delayed

Updated: 9 hours ago
By September 1, drivers in Dubuque will have an easy way to get from Highway 20 to Highway 151.

News

10-year-old asking Iowans to wear a mask

Updated: 9 hours ago
As part of the "Mask up Iowa" initiative, the Governor is encouraging Iowans to wear face masks in public, although she continues to decline to issue a mandate.

News

Teen excited to show cattle at state level

Updated: 9 hours ago
14-year-old Michael McDonough has had a passion for raising, breeding, and showing cattle since he was five.