Advertisement

New regulations give bars and restaurants 3 strikes for social distancing

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Starting this week, the State of Iowa is increasing its efforts to enforce social distancing in bars and restaurants. Bars and restaurants now have three chances to make sure they are social distancing customers and following good hygiene practices.

The press release from The Alcoholic Beverages Division outlines the three-strike process as follows:

For businesses with an alcoholic beverage permit or license, the Alcoholic Beverages Division will issue a $1,000 fine for the first offense. For businesses with only a food license, DIA will issue a warning.

The second documented infraction for either a business with only a food license as well as those with both a food and alcohol permit or license will trigger a seven-day suspension 2 of the business' alcohol permit or license by ABD, as well as a seven-day suspension by DIA of the business' food license.

A third infraction will trigger the revocation of all food and alcohol permits and licenses for the offending business.

Just Cuz is a bar in downtown Cedar Rapids. Assistant Manager Chris Newitt says the bar has been operating at half capacity since reopening several months ago. When they found out about the enforced regulations Thursday morning, Newitt says they removed 15% of the seating they had left. “Working around it is more desirable than having Governor Reynolds shut us down. So, we’re more than happy to comply with her needs. And we recognize the importance of social distancing and keeping everyone safe,” says Newitt.

Newitt says customers have been understanding about the limited capacity, saying “They wonder what’s going on with the black X’s, and we explain it, and they say ‘oh that’s okay that’s fine’. So hopefully we learn some more in the future.” He says he’s expecting to see more inspections than normal. Local public health departments will be enforcing the rules, which is a change from their normal role of passing along information and educating the public.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds gives additional guidance for returning to schools this fall

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday additional guidance for schools and parents as students and educators prepare to return to class this fall.

Local

Kernels look to recoup loses from COVID 19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Kernels look to recoup loses from COVID 19

Local

Teen representing the Ronald McDonald House at steer show after being diagnosed with rare disorder last year

Updated: 5 hours ago
14-year-old Michael McDonough has had a passion for raising, breeding, and showing cattle since he was five years old. This year, he gets to put that on display at the state level.

Local

Dubuque’s Southwest Arterial expected to be completed by September

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
City officials had originally hoped the $160 million project would be ready by the first week of August. However, Bob Schiesl, Dubuque’s assistant city engineer, said they want to wait until it is 100 percent complete to open.

Latest News

Local

10-year-old with underlying condition joins effort to get Iowans to “Mask Up”, doctors address mask misconceptions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
As part of the "Mask up Iowa" initiative, the Governor is encouraging Iowans to wear face masks in public. One 10-year-old from Ely, who has an underlying health condition, joined the effort and is now encouraging others to do the same.

News

Southwest Arterial opening delayed

Updated: 6 hours ago
By September 1, drivers in Dubuque will have an easy way to get from Highway 20 to Highway 151.

News

10-year-old asking Iowans to wear a mask

Updated: 6 hours ago
As part of the "Mask up Iowa" initiative, the Governor is encouraging Iowans to wear face masks in public, although she continues to decline to issue a mandate.

News

Teen excited to show cattle at state level

Updated: 6 hours ago
14-year-old Michael McDonough has had a passion for raising, breeding, and showing cattle since he was five.

News

Starting a business to give back to the community

Updated: 6 hours ago
In 1992, when Kamal Hammouda married his wife Laura, he made it very clear he wanted to open a restaurant.

Our Town

Our Town: Owners of ‘Relish’ find ways to support Grinnell community

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
One couple uses their business to give back to the community.