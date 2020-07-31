Music professors prepare to teach music in the middle of a pandemic

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It is just a matter of time before classrooms at Clarke University get filled with melodies and harmonies.

This year, because of COVID-19, choir class is going to look a little different. Amanda Huntleigh, director of choral activities, said it is safety first, the music soon after.

”Regular social distance guidelines amped up,” she said. ”For singing, it is recommended greater than six feet, so we are using 12-feet here at Clarke.”

She said they will only be doing chamber ensembles, meaning groups of no more than 10 or 12. Students will also be wearing masks.

”Just being as extra careful as you can be,” she mentioned. “Changing traffic patterns so people do not have to be walking the same way or sharing music, some things that would happen in a regular rehearsal that we do not want to happen under COVID.”

Rob Stull is the conductor and music director of the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra. He said they are looking at buying masks with slits on them for instrument players. They will also be having smaller groups.

”We are also looking at doing double rehearsals such as half the group in one group, have the group an hour later,” he said.

Stull said performances this year will be unique.

”We are still having performances but they will be either live-streamed or recorded and sent to alumni and family and friends,” he mentioned.

