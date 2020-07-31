Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One influential pork company has received the vast majority of payments from an Iowa program designed to support farmers who euthanized their hogs after the coronavirus devastated their industry.

Newly released data shows that Christensen Farms has received $1.86 million from the Iowa Disposal Assistance Program. That’s 72% of the $2.6 million the program has paid to date. Christensen Farms is one of the nation’s largest family-owned pork producers, The Sleepy Eye, Minnesota-based company has received reimbursement payments for disposing of 46,599 euthanized hogs.

The 15 other companies and farmers who have received payments reported euthanizing about 18,000 hogs combined.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.