Marion falls to Norwalk 10-0, ends season in state semifinal round for second-consecutive year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Norwalk Warriors scored five runs in the second inning and never looked back en rout to a 10-0 victory over the Marion Indians on Friday afternoon. With the win, Norwalk advances to the state championship while the Indians close their season at 11-11, making it to the state semifinal for the second-straight season.

“Thats back to back state semifinals,” said head coach Steve Fish. “Not a lot of people do that so I’m going to try and encourage them to sit back and enjoy that stuff. The young guys, I think they’ll be hungry to get back here.”

