Man sentenced to 15 years on gun counts in Waterloo shooting

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A 37-year-old Waterloo man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on gun charges after he shot a man in 2019.

Alberto Quinto-Pascual shot Alejandro Franco at a Waterloo apartment and Franco later died from his injuries.

Quinto-Pascual was not charged with murder but was sentenced Friday in federal court on gun charges, in a move the increased his sentence. Quinto-Pascual is a citizen of Mexico, and will likely be deported following his prison time.

Prosecutors said the two men met at a bar and then went to a house, where Quinto-Pascual shot Franco. Quinto-Pascual told police Franco shot himself.

