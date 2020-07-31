Advertisement

Kernels look to recoup loses from COVID 19

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One month ago Thursday, the Cedar Rapids Kernels learned there would be no minor-league baseball season for 2020.

Last year, the Kernels drew more than 150-thousand fans. Now, the team is trying to keep a connection with fans in a year without baseball.

On Thursday there were no players on the field and no announcer in the booth, but about 100 fans came out for the first trivia night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“It is very disappointing,” said Jeff Pick of Cedar Rapids. “I just love baseball; we come out here a lot.”

Pick, a life-long baseball fan and season ticket holder was among the group. His team of four was trying to answer sports trivia questions while also supporting the team.

“We’re trying to do whatever we can to help them recoup money and just to be out of the ballpark,” he said.

They’ve hosted fireworks on the 4th of July as well to try and make up for lost revenue, but Senior Director of Corporate Sales and Marketing, Jessica Fergesen, said the money from these events might only make up for a couple of games.

“We are so used to hosting hundreds of thousands every year here and to not have that has been sad,” Fergesen said. “When we are able to have events it really warms all of our hearts.”

Pick said just being in the park doesn’t give off the feeling of normalcy, but he is glad baseball is back in other forms.

“It’s definitely a bummer,” he said. “I’d rather be watching baseball. I’m glad the major leagues finally started again.”

Plans

Plans for another trivia night at the park is still in the works.

