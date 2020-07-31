Kennedy claims 5A state title over Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy wasn’t afraid of walking into hostile territory on Thursday night. The Cougars weren’t only playing for a state title, their opponent was Fort Dodge, which is the site of the state tournament. The field was packed with Fort Dodge fans.

Kennedy silenced the crowd right away with four runs in the third inning. Abby Spore and Sam Scheck each had RBI singles. Fort Dodge had a chance to blow the game wide open in the bottom of the third with bases loaded and no outs, but Kennedy limited the damage surrendering just one run. The Cougars got that run back in the fifth inning on an infield single from Keaton Gerber.

The Cougars claimed their first state title in program history with a 5-1 victory.

“I mean it’s just the best feeling,” said Kennedy senior catcher Abby Spore. “Now it’s just, pinch me. Somebody pinch me, please.”

“To go one day not even knowing whether or not you’re going to step on the field this year to ending it with a state title and a basket of roses, that’s the cherry on top,” said Kennedy head coach Maddison LeClere.

