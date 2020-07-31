Advertisement

Iowa’s Secretary of State working towards election security

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Secretary of State is working with security experts to prepare for the 2020 elections.

Secretary Paul Pate will hold Incident Response Plan seminars with county leaders starting next week. Some scenarios they are preparing for include natural disasters, power outages, and cyber-attacks. The workshops will run until August 6th.

“Working with federal, state and county agencies assures Iowans that they’re getting the best protection possible, the A-Team I call it,” Secretary Pate said. “When we work with the Iowa Department Homeland Security and Emergency Management and our other partners on the county level, we are giving them all the resources possible to assure them that the elections are being done with the most efficient process and safeguarding their vote.”

The goal is to have Iowans confident that whether they vote in person or using an absentee ballot, their vote is counted.

“Voters can be assured that we’re working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, all the time, because their vote is that important to us. Collectively all of us together can make sure Iowans know their vote will be counted,” Secretary Pate added.

Election Day in Iowa is Tuesday, November 3. Absentee ballots will be available beginning October 5, but Iowans can request an absentee ballot now.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Our Town

Our Town: Meet the artist behind the giant “Teeth-rex” mural in Grinnell

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
Grinnell is lucky to have several different pieces of art scattered around the community.

Local

E-mails to Iowa City City Council show most in favor of new mask mandate, but about 25% are not

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
On July 21, Iowa City required everyone in the city to wear face coverings, if they cannot socially distance.

Local

Questions arise about ‘Field of Dreams’ game after Cardinals players test postive for COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Two of the St. Louis Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19. This brings up a question and concern if the Cardinals will be playing on August 13th, in Dyersville, at the Field of Dreams movie site against the Chicago White Sox.

News

Prairie du Chein Police won’t enforce mask mandate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The police chief for Prairie du Chien says his officers will not enforce the Governor’s mask mandate when it takes effect on Saturday.

Latest News

Local

Jule Public Transportation System to require rides to wear a face covering

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Jule Public Transportation System in Dubuque will soon require riders to wear a face covering.

Local

Hartig Drug Company pharmacies in Dubuque to offer free COVID-19 test collection

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Starting on August 3, Hartig Drug Company pharmacies will start offering free COVID-19 test collections.

Local

Iowa Department of Education rewarded over $17 million grant to support education during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Department of Education was rewarded $17.7 million for a grant that will help support creative ways to educate students during the pandemic.

Local

Waterloo Schools’ Return to Learn Plan includes required face masks/shields

Updated: 1 hour ago
Waterloo Schools released their Return to Learn plan and that includes that all grades will be required to wear face masks or shields.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Cedar Rapids city departments asked to cut 10% from budget due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
City departments in Cedar Rapids are being asked to cut 10% of their budgets to make up for COVID-19 related budget constraints.