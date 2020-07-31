Iowa’s Secretary of State working towards election security

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Secretary of State is working with security experts to prepare for the 2020 elections.

Secretary Paul Pate will hold Incident Response Plan seminars with county leaders starting next week. Some scenarios they are preparing for include natural disasters, power outages, and cyber-attacks. The workshops will run until August 6th.

“Working with federal, state and county agencies assures Iowans that they’re getting the best protection possible, the A-Team I call it,” Secretary Pate said. “When we work with the Iowa Department Homeland Security and Emergency Management and our other partners on the county level, we are giving them all the resources possible to assure them that the elections are being done with the most efficient process and safeguarding their vote.”

The goal is to have Iowans confident that whether they vote in person or using an absentee ballot, their vote is counted.

“Voters can be assured that we’re working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, all the time, because their vote is that important to us. Collectively all of us together can make sure Iowans know their vote will be counted,” Secretary Pate added.

Election Day in Iowa is Tuesday, November 3. Absentee ballots will be available beginning October 5, but Iowans can request an absentee ballot now.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.