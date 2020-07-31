Advertisement

Iowa fan creates virtual Iowa Wave Facebook page

In between the 1st and 2nd quarter of home football games, the near 70,000 at Kinnick wave to pediatric patients in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which peers over the top of the stadium.
By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the college football season still up in the air, the Iowa Wave will certainly continue this year.

Eric Lewis, who created a Facebook page called “Wave On, Iowa”, where fans post a video or picture of themselves doing the Iowa Wave every Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lewis said he got the idea after watching University of Wisconsin fans create a Facebook page for a virtual “Jump Around.” The Jump Around is when the fans at Camp Randall Stadium jumps to the House of Pain classic “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters of a football game.

“Just all the different people that get involved in it and I think everybody is looking for that positive distraction so it’s really cool to see,” said Lewis.

The group has over 1,400 members and was only created a few days ago, according to Lewis.

