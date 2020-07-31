Iowa fan creates virtual Iowa Wave Facebook page

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the college football season still up in the air, the Iowa Wave will certainly continue this year.

Eric Lewis, who created a Facebook page called “Wave On, Iowa”, where fans post a video or picture of themselves doing the Iowa Wave every Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lewis said he got the idea after watching University of Wisconsin fans create a Facebook page for a virtual “Jump Around.” The Jump Around is when the fans at Camp Randall Stadium jumps to the House of Pain classic “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters of a football game.

“Just all the different people that get involved in it and I think everybody is looking for that positive distraction so it’s really cool to see,” said Lewis.

The group has over 1,400 members and was only created a few days ago, according to Lewis.

