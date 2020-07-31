Advertisement

Iowa Department of Education rewarded over $17 million grant to support education during pandemic

The Iowa Department of Education logo.
The Iowa Department of Education logo.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education was rewarded $17.7 million for a grant that will help support creative ways to educate students during the pandemic.

Part of the grant will go towards supporting Iowa’s e-Learning Central. This will help give access to high quality, virtual learning for teachers and families.

“Education is a critical component for a child’s development and that’s why our Return to Learn plan gives schools, districts, and parents the flexibility to do online and in-person learning,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “This funding will help us expand rigorous, virtual learning opportunities for all students across the state furthering the goals of Iowa’s Return to Learn Strategy.”

The proposal included creating a team to direct the development on virtual learning in the state. Iowa is one of eleven states that were awarded money from this grant.

