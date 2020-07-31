Hartig Drug Company pharmacies in Dubuque to offer free COVID-19 test collection

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on August 3 Hartig Drug Company pharmacies will start offering free COVID-19 test collections.

This is in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The cites across the tri-states that will be offering testing can be found here: DoINeedACovid19Test.com. On the website, people can make an appointment to get a test. Anyone is eligible to get a test and does not have to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“Hartig Drug is excited to partner with HHS on this program to deliver free COVID-19 testing options to communities in the tri-state. The majority of testing capabilities seem to be emphasized in urban centers, so we look forward to providing free and accessible testing in several of our rural communities,” stated Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Company.

Three locations in Dubuque will be offering tests.

