Expanded runway opens at Marion Airport

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Upgrades at the Marion airport are expected to bring in more recreational and business flights.

While the runway opened back for pilots last week, the airport held an official ribbon cutting for its new runway on Friday. The project nearly tripled its width from 23 feet to 60 feet. Airport managers say this expansion sets up more opportunities for flight schools.

Hannah Kustes, from Luxair Aviation, said, “Most importantly for the airport is critical safety enhancements to that width and addition to the runway being smooth. It definitely was long passed its useful life before. It will make it a lot safer for our pilots coming in and also there’s a lot of pilots who wouldn’t fly in before because it was just so narrow. “

The entire project cost $1.8 million and about 25% of that cost came from a Department of Transportation grant.

