Cedar Rapids city departments asked to cut 10% from budget due to COVID-19

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City departments in Cedar Rapids are being asked to cut 10% of their budgets to make up for COVID-19 related budget constraints.

City Directors are being asked to look at sources of revenue and put together a plan to reduce the budget by 10% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2921. The projected revenue is expected to be $3 million less.

The City of Cedar Rapids recognized back in March that COVID-19 could have an impact on the city’s revenue. Revenue from the following sources has been impacted: road use tax, local options sales tax, State of Iowa Flood Mitigation revenue, hotel motel tax, charges for services like city swimming pools, convention center, and hotel revenue, along with revenue from recreational venues and investment income.

The City asked the Iowa Department of Revenue to provide information on estimates on the revenue sources. They are hoping to have these by September.

City Directors have already not filled any vacant positions, reduced training and conferences, closed venues, and refinanced debt that has saved the City $13 million.

In September, they will reassess what other steps may need to be taken in fiscal year 2021.

