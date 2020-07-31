BAE Systems completes acquisition of Collins Aerospace Military GPS business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - BAE Systems completed its acquisition of Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System business on Friday.

The U.K. based company announced the $1.925 billion acquisition back in January.

“Today marks the culmination of a tremendous team effort, and we are extremely proud to welcome the Military GPS employees to our company,” said John Watkins, vice president and general manager of Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “Together, we will build on our rich histories of providing superior, innovative capabilities to help protect our U.S. and allied warfighters.”

Collins Aerospace Military GPS business designs and produces advances and secure GPS products designed for harsh and space-constrained environments. It’s also developing GPS technologies for the U.S. military.

“This partnership will enable us to build on our market leadership and bring new discriminating capabilities to our customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies,” said Greg Wild, director of Military GPS. “We’re excited to be joining the BAE Systems family. They appreciate our legacy of innovation and will provide opportunities for continued business growth and success.”

This comes after Collins Aerospace announced it would have to lay off employees due to COVID-19.

