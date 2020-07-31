A nice one today, look for showers by Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look great with a mix of sun and clouds alongside afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Dew points will continue to drop, making it feel pretty decent outside. Tonight, we should be able to open the windows up as lows should fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for a nice day tomorrow with highs into the lower 80s. On Sunday, a few scattered showers and storms will work their way southeast along a cold front into our area. Rain amounts appear to be pretty low at this time. Next week, a huge ridge of high pressure should drop in from the north providing multiple days in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Have a great weekend!

