631 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

A medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 631 more COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 31, the state’s data is showing a total of 44,475 COVID-19 cases and 865 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,892 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 474,498 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 225 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 31 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 71 are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

