631 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 631 more COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 31, the state’s data is showing a total of 44,475 COVID-19 cases and 865 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,892 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 474,498 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 225 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 31 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 71 are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

