Advertisement

Williamsburg upsets 3-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption

Williamsburg defeated 3-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption in the 3A semi-finals.
Williamsburg defeated 3-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption in the 3A semi-finals.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg pulled off one of the biggest upsets in state tournament history beating three-time defending Class 3A champion Davenport Assumption, 5-4.

The Raiders fell behind 2-0 through the first inning after a two-run home run by Anna Wohlers. The Raiders fought back led by Charley Geguzis, who had two singles and two RBI. Williamsburg had a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but Davenport Assumption tied the game on a Libby Madden two-run double. Williamsburg didn’t panic and scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error to first base in the seventh inning.

The Raiders will face Albia in the state championship game on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cedar Falls ends season in quarterfinal round, falls to Johnston 11-7

Updated: 2 hours ago
With the win, the Dragons advance to the semifinal round while the Tigers close their season at 7-2.

Sports

Cedar Falls loses to Johnston in 4A quarterfinal

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Kennedy shuts out Muscatine, advances to 5A title game

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Rapids Kennedy advanced to the Class 5A title game after beating Muscatine, 9-0.

Sports

Dallas Center-Grimes knocks out Benton Community in pitchers dual

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs defeated the Benton Community Bobcats 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the 3A semifinal round.

Latest News

Sports

CCA falls to Norwalk 4-3

Updated: 21 hours ago
The CCA Clippers were defeated by Norwalk 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon, eliminating them from the state tournament.

Sports

Driscoll dazzles in state debut, Williamsburg knocks out Algona 3-1

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
Williamsburg advances to the 3A semifinal and will face off with #2 Davenport Assumption on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Sports

North Linn routs Ridge View, heads back to 2A semifinal

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
The Lynx will face off with Northeast in the semifinal round on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Sports

Williamsburg knocks out Algona

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

North Linn whomps Ridge View

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Benton falls to Dallas Center-Grimes

Updated: 22 hours ago
10pm newscast recording