Williamsburg upsets 3-time defending state champion Davenport Assumption

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg pulled off one of the biggest upsets in state tournament history beating three-time defending Class 3A champion Davenport Assumption, 5-4.

The Raiders fell behind 2-0 through the first inning after a two-run home run by Anna Wohlers. The Raiders fought back led by Charley Geguzis, who had two singles and two RBI. Williamsburg had a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but Davenport Assumption tied the game on a Libby Madden two-run double. Williamsburg didn’t panic and scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error to first base in the seventh inning.

The Raiders will face Albia in the state championship game on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.