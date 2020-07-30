Advertisement

University of Iowa releases external report into alleged racial inequities in football program

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa released an external review, conducted by law firm Husch Blackwell, into alleged racial inequities in the University of Iowa’s football program.

The law firm interviewed 111 individuals, and the report stated that many Black players felt isolated, targeted and unwelcome in the program.

“I have read the report, and it is clear that the climate and culture must and will change within our football program,” says UI President Bruce Harreld. “Our student-athletes must have the ability to be true to themselves, and we cannot and will not tolerate a systemic process that inhibits authenticity.”

Read the full report here.

University of Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta and Football Head Coach Kirk Ferentz will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the report.

