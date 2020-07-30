Advertisement

Teen representing the Ronald McDonald House at steer show after being diagnosed with rare disorder last year

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 14-year-old Michael McDonough has had a passion for raising, breeding, and showing cattle since he was five years old. This year, he gets to put that on display at the state level.

McDonough is the Ronald McDonald House of Iowa City representative at this year’s Governor’s Charity Steer Show. Last year, doctors diagnosed McDonough with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome. It’s a rare disorder that caused him to lose 90% of his skin and even have to go into a medically-induced coma.

His family used the Ronald McDonald House while was going through treatment. McDonough says he is excited to be able to show a steer in this year’s event.

McDonough said, “I really like showing cattle and being around the business. Obviously, we show at the state fair every year. I always watched the Governor’s steer show, so I thought it would be pretty cool to show it in.”

Because the state fair was canceled this year, the Governor’s Charity Steer Show will be at Iowa State University and will be streamed online.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

